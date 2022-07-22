KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro is known for some of the best barbecue in the country. Anyone who disagrees will likely face a fight, or at least a strong argument.

Some of the most well-known pitmasters apparently have a beef to grind with each other, too, according to a new report.

Mashed released its top restaurant rivalries in the U.S. Two Kansas City barbecue joints top the list.

It doesn’t get any more historic when it comes to Kansas City ‘que than Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue and Gates Bar-B-Q.

When it comes to a rivalry, the two restaurants can’t even decide on how to spell the cuisine they famously dish up to lines of customers.

Joking aside, Bryant’s has been a staple since opening in 1908. Gates joined the scene nearly 40 years later in 1946. Together the two have helped shape Kansas City and it’s famous flavor for nearly 80 years.

According the Mashed, the two have one of the greatest restaurant rivalries in history.

The rivalry is so well known, the two restaurants competed head to head on Travel Channel’s “Food Wars.” Bryant’s came out with bragging rights that time.

But don’t take their word for it, make sure you try both restaurants and decide for yourself.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.