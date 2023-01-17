Area shopping centers have continued to attract new tenants this year, from beauty to apparel. While national chains are in the mix, many of the new tenants are local brands.

We’ve rounded up the new additions for several centers: Town Center Plaza, Town Center Crossing, Park Place and Hawthorne Plaza, which recently sold to an affiliate of Kansas City-based Lane4 Property Group Inc.

Park Place

Plate Restaurant: Kansas City-based restaurant specializing in Italian fare, including house-made pasta.

Creative Culture: Kansas City-based creative studio and milkshake bar that offers a variety of DIY projects and workshops.

Claire de Lune: a local European-inspired boutique specializing in designer lingerie and everyday intimates.

Owen & Graham Baby Boutique: local children’s boutique specializing in chic and modern clothing, goods and accessories

Maison de Marnie: a locally owned premier gift, accessory and home décor boutique

Upgrade Fitness: Park Place’s resident fitness studio that focuses on workouts such as running, climbing and lifting.

Coming in 2023: Bruú Café, a Kansas City-based company specializing in bubble tea and Italian sodas, and Mission Taco Joint, a St. Louis-based restaurant chain offering West Coast-style tacos and other Mexican fare.

