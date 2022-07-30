KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ripple Glass made a name for itself in the recycling business.

The Kansas City-based company recycles tons of glass every year, keeping it out of area landfills.

It is known for it’s purple recycling bins, but the next time you recycle glass you may notice something different.

Ripple Glass teamed up with five local artists and asked them to decorate ten purple donation bins.

Those bins were then placed in ten new locations throughout Kansas City. They join the 100-plus purple bins already out on both sides of the state line.

The artwork highlights the city and the importance of recycling. Ripple Glass hopes it also catches the eyes of people who are thinking about recycling.

“It’s that first touch point right? You see the Art and you dig a little deeper and go, this is a recycling thing and hey I saw that beautiful art bin at Sunfresh and I’m gonna go recycle some glass,” Sam Yates-Meier, Yup Yup Design Artist, said.

You can find a Ripple Glass bin near you on the Ripple Glass website. Click on the aqua button at the top of the website.

