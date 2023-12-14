RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside planners are considering a proposal from Live Nation Entertainment to build a new amphitheater.

The Riverside Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Thursday night to vote on a 15,000-seat open-air amphitheater.

The project, which would be located near Interstate 635 and Horizons Parkway, would also include 15 ancillary building, including restrooms, food vendors, a box office and more.

Live Nation’s plan includes over 5,400 parking spaces, including room for VIP and ADA guests and rideshares.

Developers are asking Riverside to rezone the area from the current Planned Development zone to a revised Planned Development zone. Live Nation is also asking commissioners to approve a preliminary/final development plan.

The entertainment company, which formed after a 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, owns venues and manages ticket sales for live entertainment across the world.

The Riverside Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. If approved, the proposal would still have to go before the city’s Board of Aldermen.