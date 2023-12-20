RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside city leaders are giving the go-ahead to a proposed 15,000-seat amphitheater from Live Nation.

On Tuesday night, Riverside aldermen unanimously approved developers’ request to rezone land near Interstate 635 and Horizons Parkway, across the street from the KC Current training facility.

City leaders also approved a preliminary development plan for the project, which includes 15 ancillary buildings like restrooms, food vendors, a box office and more.

Live Nation’s plan includes over 5,400 parking spaces, including room for VIP and ADA guests and rideshares.

Riverside city leaders are considering a proposal from Live Nation Entertainment to build a new 15,000-seat amphitheater. (Photo via City of Riverside)

The entertainment company, which formed after a 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, owns venues and manages ticket sales for live entertainment across the world.

Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose told FOX4 they expect construction to start in early 2024 with a targeted opening date of spring 2025, well in advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“When the World Cup comes, the Current training facility will be home to one of the major teams that will be in Kansas City and hopefully we’ll be able to play into that amphitheater to be able to provide access to watch when they can’t get into Arrowhead,” Rose said.

The Riverside mayor said Live Nation anticipates as many as 40 shows a year.

“Destination Riverside is truly what we’re trying to achieve,” Rose said. “This plays right into that vision and that goal for us.”