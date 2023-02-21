RIVERSIDE, Mo. — You know the old saying, “The X marks the spot.” Well, in Riverside, the “X” is moving.

Riverside’s Red X, the store that’s operated 75 years in the same spot, plans to open its upgraded replacement location at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The new location is about 200 yards due east from the old shop. Anyone who’s been in the old Red X knows it’s not your typical grocery store. Quirky would be one way to describe it — with an old-time layout and antiques all over the store.

Owner Zeke Young said they’ve taken great pains to retain that identity, a special feeling some people view as lucky when buying something like lottery tickets.

An old Riverside firetruck will greet customers who enter the main doors. They will also see a quote that Young attributes to his father.

“The home of high water, hot fires and low prices,” Young said.

“And that was one of dad’s sayings. In ’51 and ’52, they had a flood, so they went through two floods. And finally in ’57 the store burned down so he added ‘hot fires,'” Young added.

The aisles are named after streets in Riverside.

“See there’s Argosy Casino Parkway, Northwest Platte Drive, Woodland Road,” Young said.

Continuing his father’s legacy was top of mind during the design process, Young said.

“He got to a point — he had over 10,000 bells at one time,” he said, pointing to the bells newly hung from the upgraded store’s ceiling.

Trinkets and antiques play into the reputation that lottery tickets sold at the old Riverside Red X were lucky and perhaps more likely to be winners.

“Our location, our location. We get a lot of people from the area, and people come over from Kansas even — but we’re just a location. Been blessed,” Young said.

He said it’s likely a combination of both location and luck.

There will also be new amenities in the store including a bar, tasting area and a special room for high-end liquors.

“You can kind of hear like, this one still has some of the juice in it. You can hear it whenever it shakes back and forth,” Jen Boyd, vice president of Riverside Red X and Young’s daughter, said while holding a decanter shaped like a fire truck.

Initially unsure if the decanters contained bourbon or floodwater, Boyd said they’re making their own good fortune by moving out of the old space.

“I guess the better question is: What wasn’t in need of an upgrade?” Boyd said.

“Nothing was functional. My grandpa, whenever he put it back together after all the floods, he kind of pieced it together to try to get it open as quickly as possible, which was awesome and we needed that. But it was something like you need to walk a far ways away for our deli counter,” Boyd said.

“Our butchers are going to really like this,” said Young, approaching a wall of schoolhouse-style bells.

“When you want their service, then you got to come up,” he said, hitting a button leading to a series of dings.

Young said it will be an adjustment for customers. As he puts it, the only person who likes a change is a baby. But he thinks the move will bring luck of its own.

“Might even raise it up since we are higher than that store. But yeah, it’s going to be fine,” Young said.