KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Roasterie Coffee Company is adding a new location in the Kansas City metro.

The new location will share space with a UMB Bank near Interstate 435 and State Line Road. This is the coffee company’s seventh location in the area.

Roasterie President Isaac Hodges said the company is excited to open another location to serve Kansas City.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding The Roasterie brand in Kansas City,” Hodges said. “As Kansas City’s coffee company, we take great pride in caffeinating our community. Each Roasterie location is unique and special to us, and this new addition will be no different.”

In addition to its menu of signature drinks and coffee blends, the new location will also sell a variety of Ibis Bakery goods and grab-and-go snacks.

The café is already open to the public and has indoor seating and an outdoor patio that can seat 22 guests.

On Sept. 8, the Roasterie will donate some of the proceeds at the new location to Nurture KC, for its 30th anniversary celebration.

Kansas Citians can expect another new Roasterie location to open at Children’s Mercy Broadway on Aug. 28.