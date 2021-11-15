Saint Luke’s East Hospital braces for traffic from new Whataburger location

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Monday is the day Whataburger fans have waited years to arrive. The first location in the Kansas City metro opened its doors. It also brought out long lines of people hoping to get their first taste of the famous chain.

Whataburger’s Lee’s Summit location is at 1460 NE Douglas Street. It’s an easy drive from I-470, and 291 Highway. The area is already developed with other restaurants and businesses that will have to deal with higher-than-normal traffic in the area for the next few days.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said last week it was working with Whataburger on a traffic control plan for the first several days the location is open.

The police department is also working with Saint Luke’s East Hospital. The hospital sits on Douglas, and is less than two blocks from the new Whataburger location. That means anyone who works at the hospital, has a doctors appointment scheduled there, or needs to visit Saint Luke’s East, should allow a little extra drive time this week.

A spokesperson for Saint Luke’s said the Lee’s Summit Police Department is assisting the hospital with traffic control. Officers are working to keep access to the hospital and its parking lots open and available to patients, employees, and visitors.

Saint Luke’s East said it also has additional security officers on-site and available to work with the hospital’s security team and Whataburger to make sure access to the hospital is available at all times.

The police department expects the high traffic to only be around for a couple of days.

Whataburger’s second Kansas City-area location opens in Independence on Nov. 29.