Say it ain’t ‘Joe!’ Longtime Westport pizza shop closes its doors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The little pizza shop in he back of Kelly’s is no more. After serving everyone from business executives to bar hoppers, Joe’s Pizza sold it’s last slice early Monday morning.

The owner of Joe’s Pizza, Joe Addington, decided to retire, effective October 31.

Joe’s Pizza Buy the Slice opened in 1997, and has been a staple in Westport as other businesses and restaurants have come and gone.

“To those who love our pizza, Joe thanks you for your regular patronage over the years. To the many charities throughout the Kansas City community, Joe’s Pizza was honored to support your efforts and finally, a special thank you to the Kellys,” the pizza shop said in a release.

The popular pizza place served millions of slices over the past two decades.

As people learned of the closing, they shared comments and memories on Joe’s Pizza’s Facebook page to thank Joe and everyone who’s worked at the busy location.