KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy is warning about a new scam targeting customers that tells them to conserve energy.

Evergy said people are receiving phone calls from scammers who claim to work with the utility company. The callers claim customers need to reduce their power usage because of the winter weather and claim they can help if you provide personal information or payment.

The scammers claim they will provide free advice and Clean Energy technology that helps reduce usage.

Evergy said it has not made that request and does not anticipate a power shortage this winter. It also said it doesn’t work with these Clean Energy companies.

The utility provider said the only energy efficiency programs it has can be found on the Evergy website.

Customers can also verify if an individual is from Evergy by asking to see company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center. If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an Evergy employee, do not provide any information such as your Evergy account number or banking information.

Keep in mind that Evergy does not conduct door-to-door sales. Evergy said its employees rarely need to enter a customer’s home. You’ll never be asked to pay your Evergy bill with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency, or through a third-party app.

If you feel like you’ve been victim of a crime or targeted by a scammer, call your local police department and report it.