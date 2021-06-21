Scammer calls Kansas City Police Department; Officers use it as a teaching moment

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are taking advantage of a call from a scammer. They want to warn others that anyone can become the victim of a scam.

The department tweeted that someone called the police department and claimed the department was auto-subscribed to Best Buy’s Geek Squad service. The caller told officers the department would be charged $500 if the call wasn’t returned and additional information provided to update the account.

The police department said it knew it was a scam because it employs it’s own IT staff.

SCAM ALERT: Just got a call from a 1-800 number to our office claiming that we were auto-subscribed to Best Buy's Geek Squad service & we'd be charged $500 if we didn't call their number & give them information. KCPD, in fact, employs our own IT staff. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 21, 2021

At least one person responded to the tweet and also warned that a similar email is showing up in inboxes.

If you get an unsolicited phone call or email like this, don’t give the caller any personal information. Call the company on your own if you think you may need to update any kind of information.