The parent company of Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun received a $3.4 billion offer from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. to buy the amusement park owner.

According to reports in The Wall Street Journal, SeaWorld (NYSE: SEAS) offered to pay around $60 a share in an unsolicited, nonbinding proposal for Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. (NYSE: FUN), based in Sandusky, Ohio.

In a Tuesday release, Cedar Fair indicated that it is in consultation with legal and financial advisers and that it is reviewing the SeaWorld offer.

In November, Cedar Fair reported almost $148 million in net income for the third quarter of 2021, a 5% gain from the same-period revenue for the company in 2019, according to the San Antonio Business Journal, a sister publication of the Kansas City Business Journal. During the first three quarters of 2021, the company lost more than $21 million, compared with a loss of $485 million in the same period during 2020.

At the end of September, the company had about $3 billion in debt and about $563 million in cash on hand, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.