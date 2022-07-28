SEDALIA, Mo. — A company in Sedalia is expanding and hiring.

Maxion Wheels announced three new wheel programs coming to it’s manufacturing plant in Sedalia Thursday morning.

The plant will begin making wheels for electric vehicles, military vehicles, and wheels for light trailers. To keep up with the demand, Maxion Wheels said it needs to hire dozens of new employees.

“It’s been a few years since the plant received such an influx of new business; truly a reflection of how competitive we are, and how steel is growing as a wheel solution for the dynamic changes taking place in mobility and transportation,” Scott Woolery, Sedalia Plant Manager, Maxion Wheels, said.

Available positions include a variety of operational, maintenance and warehouse positions.

The fulltime jobs come with benefits including health insurance, competitive pay, 401K, professional development, gym membership, attendance bonuses, and other incentives.

Anyone interested in one of the jobs can apply online at Maxion Wheels.

Maxion Wheels opened its Sedalia plant in 1978. It currently employs more than 225 employees who build almost four million wheels a year. The wheels go to a variety of customers including Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.