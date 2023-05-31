As the unofficial beginning of summer arrives, visitors and residents alike are looking for the best hotels and restaurants to spend their hard-earned vacation time.

According to the American Automobile Association’s latest rankings, there are 10 hotels and two restaurants in the Kansas City area that have earned Four Diamond status.

Locally, these 10 hotels received AAA’s second-highest designation:

21c Museum Hotel Kansas City — 219 W. Ninth St. in Kansas City

Ambassador Hotel Kansas City — 1111 Grand Blvd. in Kansas City

Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa — 777 NW Argosy Casino Parkway in Riverside

Hilton President Kansas City — 1329 Baltimore Ave. in Kansas City

Hotel Kansas City — 1228 Baltimore Ave. in Kansas City

Hotel Phillips, Curio Collection by Hilton — 106 W. 12th St. in Kansas City

The Inn at Meadowbrook — 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway in Prairie Village

InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza — 401 Ward Parkway in Kansas City

Loews Kansas City Hotel — 1515 Wyandotte St. in Kansas City

The Raphael Hotel — 325 Ward Parkway in Kansas City

AAA describes Four Diamond hotels as having “upscale style and amenities with the right touch of service.” Just 6.5% of all inspected hotels received a Four Diamond designation.

See AAA’s restaurant recommendations in the Kansas City Business Journal.