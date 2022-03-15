LIBERTY, Mo. — Prom and graduation is right around the corner.

In an effort to keep teenagers safe, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office put dozens of businesses to the test.

The office said it worked with local teenagers over the weekend. They visited 36 different locations throughout Clay County to see if clerks would sell alcohol to customers under the age of 21.

Of the 36 businesses checked, deputies said five businesses sold alcohol to the minors.

The sheriff’s office said the clerks involved in the illegal sales were cited.

The office also has additional information available for parents about why teenage drinking can be so dangerous.

