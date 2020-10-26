Shake Shack pitches third location in Kansas City metro

The development team behind a $178 million mixed-use project marking the entrance to Lee’s Summit has landed a magnetic restaurant tenant.

Lee’s Summit planning staff currently is reviewing a preliminary development plan for a Shake Shack, within the Streets of West Pryor development, documents submitted to the city show.

The restaurant chain, which has built a cult-like following, opened its first area location on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza in September 2018 and its second site in Leawood’s Town Center in August 2019.

