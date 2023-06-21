KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A County Club Plaza business is making changes around when it’s open, citing safety concerns for workers.

Shake Shack workers told FOX4 they plan to close the dining room to the public starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and only fill takeout and delivery orders.

The change comes after a series of incidents related to rowdy people nearby.

“It feels a little weird to hear that they would be closing early on Fridays and Saturdays,” said Emma Green, who said she’s on the Plaza a lot. “That’s a busy time on the weekends.”

The new schedule makes a little more sense to Angela Cindrich.

“[I’ve] had a couple run-ins down here when my husband and I are coming down to eat, and we choose not to spend that kind of money with a worry,” Cindrich said.

That level of concern changes when or if she comes to the Plaza at all.

“I don’t usually come down on weekends,” Cindrich said. “Usually, we come down during the week when it’s light outside and feel a little safer.”

It’s the latest in a series of businesses coming and going from the Plaza. While stores like Nike, Starbucks, and Victoria’s Secret have left, others like Lovesac, Ice Cream Bae and Chiefs Fit have moved in.

“The kids got to have something to do,” David Gilbertson said.

He said young people are being chased out of local malls and the parking lots of local businesses, limiting the spaces where they’re allowed to spend time.

“Now, they shut down Shake Shack. They’ve got to have somewhere to go with this energy,” Gilbertson said.

FOX4 emailed Shake Shack’s communications department and still hasn’t heard back.

The Kansas City Police Department told FOX4 it’s monitoring the Plaza and potential issues on weekends after there have been similar challenges in the past.

The Plaza sent FOX4 this statement:

“Safety and security are the top priority at The Plaza. Unfortunately, the district’s issues aren’t unique. Today, shopping venues across the country, including those similar to the Plaza, have safety concerns that stem from a variety of complex and systemic issues.

“As for what’s in our immediate control, we want Plaza customers to know that we deploy a wide variety of safety and security tactics, both seen and unseen, to create the safest environment possible. This includes working hand-in-hand with the incredibly dedicated KCPD, using off-duty police officers on the security team, taking part in crisis exercises and working with Homeland Security to promote the ‘See Something Say Something’ campaign with Plaza and tenant employees.

“We encourage anyone who has questions regarding recent incidents to contact local authorities and to express their concerns to Mayor Quinton Lucas.”