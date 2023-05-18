Picture of Betty Rae’s in the River Market – Photo by Travis Meier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two “Made in KC” brands are combining and it’s going to be sweet.

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream is expected to soon be offered in grocery stores and a new owner says he plans to open new store locations.

The news comes as Betty Rae’s announces Matt Shatto, Vice President of Shatto Milk Company bought the popular ice creamery.

The sale includes the original Betty Rae’s location in Waldo, it’s second location in River Market, and the Betty Rae’s Ice Cream Truck, according to the new owner.

The deal comes with the promise that Betty Rae’s will only offer its signature ice creams such as Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, and Joe’s KC BBQ & Burnt Ends.

To celebrate the sale Betty Rae’s is offering a limited release of Bee’s Knees ice cream. It is now on sale, but will only be available for two weeks.

Shatto is also planning Betty Rae’s Ice Cream Pop Ups the week of June 5. Look for the company’s ice cream truck as it tests out the possibility of new locations across the metro.