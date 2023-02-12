SHAWNEE, Kan. — A playoffs tradition ended Sunday, but not for a lack of trying.

Mr. D’s Donuts in Shawnee uses the Chiefs schedule to set up bets with donut shops in competing cities during the NFL season.

After the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a donut shop in Cincinnati donated $600 to KC Pet Project on behalf of Mr. D’s Donuts.

Mr. D’s wanted to have a similar wager with a donut shop in Philadelphia for the Super Bowl, but the store’s owner said businesses in Philly wouldn’t bite.

“None of their donut shops wanted to accept our charity challenge,” Johnny Chen, Mr. D’s owner, said. “Nobody. I even tagged City of Philadelphia, the mayor, all the news stations. No one wants to take it.”

Because of the lack of response, Chen decided to change his donut menu for the Super Bowl and offer Chiefs fans a new option.

“It is the Philadelphia chickens,” Chen said.

In addition to his chicken donuts, Mr. D’s continued to sell one of its most popular options, the s’more donut, complete with a toasted Eagles logo right on top.

Mr. D’s Donuts are so popular, Creed Humphry orders them. Humphry even helped Mr. D’s deliver a special hamburger-shaped donut to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Chen also just found out he will have some extra work in his future if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

“The Chiefs said if they win tonight, they’re gonna order donuts for the whole staff,” Chen said.