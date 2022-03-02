SHAWNEE, Kan. — A second round of grant funding is now available to support Shawnee small businesses affected by the pandemic.

The city of Shawnee has partnered with the Community Capital Fund of Kansas City to offer small business grants through the Shawnee Economic Recovery Assistance (SERA) program.

The program offers local businesses a $5,000, one-time grant to help with the cost of rent, mortgage payments. The grant can cover up to three months of commercial rent or mortgage payments.

To qualify for the grant, a business must have between 1-50 employees and have a Shawnee-based business in operation as of July 1, 2021.

Owners must also have a valid Shawnee business license and provide proof of economic damage caused by the pandemic. Each business must commit to creating or retaining jobs for low to moderate income people.

Businesses with multiple locations may receive assistance for each location. National corporations, nonprofits and home-based businesses are not eligible for the grant.

To help business owners determine if they qualify for the grant, the Community Capital Fund will be hosting in-person open house sessions. Sessions will be held at the Shawnee Civic Centre on the following dates:

March 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 25 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Business owners are required to complete the online SERA grant application by 5 p.m. on March 25. If approved, businesses owners will be notified by email by May 16. Once a small business is approved, funds will be paid directly to the landlord or mortgage holder on behalf of the eligible business.