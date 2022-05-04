SHAWNEE, Kan. — Plans are in the works to create a new apartment complex in south Shawnee.

The Shawnee Planning Commission unanimously approved a rezone request and development plan for the Pinegate West apartments at 6445 Flint Street.

Developer Flint Ventures is requesting the 2-acre property be rezoned from a Commercial Neighborhood (CN) to Planned Unit Development Mixed Residential (PUDMR) to make way for a new apartment complex.

Flint plans to develop the vacant site into a three-story, 36-unit apartment complex with a garage, two carports and a surface parking lot.

Of the 36 units, 22 will be two-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,085 square feet to 1,135 square feet. The complex would offer 14, one-bedroom units ranging in size from 765 square feet to 965 square feet. The property will feature an interior fitness center and an outdoor patio area.

The plan provides for 48 surface parking spaces, 11 garage spaces and 16 covered carport spaces, including four ADA accessible parking spaces.

The Shawnee City Council is scheduled to review the proposal on Monday, May 23.

