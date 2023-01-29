SHAWNEE, Kan. — A shop owner in Shawnee wants to bash the Bengals, and he’s putting his money, and donuts, on the line.

Mr. D’s Donuts and a donut shop in Cincinnati have a lot riding on Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The owners of Mr. D’s Donuts say it’s become a weekly tradition during the NFL season.

“It all started with the Buffalo Bills. They challenged us and we won that game,” Johnny Chen, owner, said. “We turned around and last year’s playoff we challenged [them]. Unfortunately we couldn’t finish business, but we will tonight.”

If the Chiefs win the AFC Championship, the Cincinnati shop will donate $600 to KC Pet Project on behalf of Mr. D’s Donuts. If the Bengals win, Mr. D’s Donuts will make a similar donation to a Cincinnati charity.

Mr. D’s is pulling out all the stops with a special selection of Chiefs-themed donuts, including one the shop made with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in mind. The donut looks like a cheeseburger. Mr. D’s Donut made sure Reid got to try the special donut earlier this week.

“We handed it to Creed Humphry, so if Coach Reid said he didn’t get it, then, you know,” Chen said.

Some of the shop’s most loyal customers are doing a special “end zone shuffle” and smashing donuts at Mr. D’s. Others are pitching in to help cover the cost of the best, hoping they won’t need to pay up after Sunday’s game.