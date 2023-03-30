DHL plans to shut down its St. Louis-area facility, cutting 75 jobs, and relocate the operation and jobs to its Kansas City center.

The shipping and logistics company said in a statement March 24 that the Kansas City operations will provide “a larger, fully owned distribution center that will allow us to process more volume,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It’s unclear how many jobs will be added to the metro-area operation.

Workers in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights received advance notice of the cuts and were offered the chance to move to Kansas City, according to the report. The Maryland Heights facility will close on June 3.

Germany-based DHL’s Kansas City logistics center is at 10550 NW Transcon Drive in KCI Intermodal BusinessCentre industrial park. In July, DHL reported 72 employees at the facility.

DHL’s 10-year lease at KCI Intermodal runs through 2031. The company spent $5 million beefing up the location in the LogisticsCentre VI building and signed the lease in 2021, expecting the location to accommodate projected shipment growth.

