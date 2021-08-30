Sidewalk cafes to stay in place as Kansas City extends dining options through 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outdoor dining will be in place in Kansas City for months to come.

Kansas City’s Council approved an extension of it’s outdoor dining program last week and will allow the temporary dining options to stay in place through the end of 2021. The program was created in 2020 to promote social distancing and allow restaurants to serve more customers during the pandemic.

The ordinance allowed restaurants and bars to apply and turn sidewalks, streets and parklets into outdoor seating areas.

Each option has its own requirements, and business owners must file and have plans approved by the city before the dining area opens. The temporary permit waives fees, maintenance agreement and other requirements that would normally be needed to open an outdoor dining area.

On Aug. 19, City Council voted to extend the #KCMO outdoor dining program for restaurants and bars to the end of 2021. This program was created at the beginning of the pandemic to promote social distancing. Check out requirements & application process 👉 https://t.co/qPi3s0OhtO pic.twitter.com/34339JgFc8 — KCMO City Planning & Development (@KCMOPlanning) August 30, 2021

Kansas City has additional information about requirements and how to apply for a temporary permit.

Last year entertainment areas such as Westport and the Power and Light District featured outdoor dining. The city even agreed to close a portion of 14th Street downtown to allow restaurants to offer a large outdoor seating area for customers.

Other metro cities, such as Shawnee and Blue Springs, also opened up options for restaurants to have temporary outdoor dining areas.