Nearly two years after Incredible Pizza Co. closed its doors in Shawnee, a new business could reopen in the space with a similar concept.

Matt Gertge, owner of Utah-based Rush FunPlex, is requesting a special use permit to renovate and operate an indoor recreational center at the former Incredible Pizza location at 13110 W. 62nd Terrace.

Gertge intends to remodel the 80,000-square-foot building to become a Rush FunPlex location, featuring bowling, bumper cars, go karts and laser tag.

The indoor entertainment center would include a 16-lane bowling alley, 2,000-square-foot foam pit, bumper cars, 6,800-square-foot laser tag course, rock climbing wall and mini golf. It also would house a 24,000-square-foot go kart course and smaller, 2,200-square-foot course for kids.

