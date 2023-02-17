Six Kansas City-area companies made the cut for Forbes’ annual ranking of America’s Best Large Employers.

The ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at U.S. companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees, Forbes said. Its survey asked how strongly employees would recommend their company.

Five-hundred employers made the cut, including these local companies:

No 54. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kansas)

No 78. Hallmark Cards Inc. (Kansas City)

No 208. H&R Block Inc. (Kansas City)

No 305: Burns & McDonnell (Kansas City)

No 347. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Leawood)

No 404. Cerner Corp. (now Oracle Cerner) (Kansas City)

