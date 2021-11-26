Small Business Saturday: Shop local in the Kansas City area this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over a year-and-a-half into the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses need support now more than ever.

The holiday season is one of the busiest times for companies as consumers rush to buy gifts for family and friends.

After the excitement of Black Friday wears off, locally owned Kansas City-area shops and restaurants hope you don’t forget about Small Business Saturday. It’s a nationwide movement to promote shopping small and local.

No matter where you live in the metro, here are a few areas filled with small businesses that you should check out.

Editor’s note: This is by no means a comprehensive list; please go explore your community and support all local businesses this Saturday. With this being a holiday weekend, please check store hours in advance.

Downtown Lee’s Summit

Downtown Lee’s Summit is filled with locally owned businesses, and the city is planning a day of shopping, giveaways and giving back. Find more details here.

While you’re there, check out shops like Embers Candle Bar, Ivy & Sparrow, or Very Violet Boutique, just to name a few. Stop at restaurants like Smoke Brewing Co. or Poppy’s Ice Cream & Coffee House if you need a bite during your shopping.

This Saturday, the downtown district will also be hosting its Farmers Market Holiday Mart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To make it even more festive, the mayor’s Christmas tree is lit at Howard Station Park right in the middle of downtown Lee’s Summit.

West Bottoms

The West Bottoms in Kansas City is packed with small businesses in big buildings.

While First Friday Weekends in the West Bottoms are always popular, many of the local merchants in this area are open every weekend.

If you’re looking for the perfect furniture, antiques or home décor, find time on Small Business Saturday to explore the many shops in this neighborhood. Check out businesses like Bella Patina, Good JuJu and The Red Shed, as well as many more.

If you want to grab a snack or a meal, Stockyards Brewing Co. and Chef J BBQ are just a few of the many options in the historic West Bottoms. Fountain City Winery also just opened.

Downtown Parkville

Downtown Parkville is a charming, historic area that’s perfect if you’re looking to spend a day shopping and dining locally — and it doesn’t hurt that English Landing Park and the Missouri River are just a short walk away.

On Saturday, Main Street Parkville will be hosting a Shop Small Passport event. The more stamps you get, you can get gift cards and more. Find out more here.

Looking for something different this holiday season? Downtown Parkville is filled with unique shops like Cool Vintage Watches, The Fabric Chic, and Popculture Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream.

Grab some java at Parkville Coffee or a slice at Stone Canyon Pizza while you shop, too.

Brookside

The historic Brookside neighborhood is well-known for its locally owned small businesses. Whether you’re looking for a chic boutique or a mom-and-pop toy shop, there’s something for everyone in Brookside.

Don’t miss shops like Lauren Alexandra Baby Boutique, Brookside Jewelry or STUFF. If you need a bite, stop in at a local eatery like Charlie Hooper’s.

And to get everyone in the holiday spirit, Brookside’s Christmas tree is already lit and businesses are decorated with lights.

Downtown Liberty

Find the perfect holiday gifts (or a special treat for yourself) in downtown Liberty on Small Business Saturday.

There are stylish home décor stores, adorable clothing boutiques and delicious eateries — all in this historic square! Check out local shops like Catfish + Tater, Bittersweet Apothocary or Petals & Potpourri, just to name a few.

If you need a snack, Jousting Pigs BBQ, Classy Chocolates and more have something for everyone.

Wyandotte County

Bonner Springs has antique shops to enjoy like The Porch Swing, Yowza Antiques, Hello Sailor Vintage Market and Owl-R-Junk Boutique. You can also schedule an appointment to visit Moon Marble Company and pick out some custom marbles.

On the way back to the KC metro, there are plenty of locally owned restaurants to support.

You can check out the KCK Taco Trail or grab some of the city’s best barbecue at Slap’s. If you need a pick-me-up, try Splitlog Coffee in the historic Strawberry Hill neighborhood.

Downtown Shawnee

Over the past few years, Shawnee has developed a thriving downtown with restaurants, shops and more popping up in the area.

This Small Business Saturday, check out boutiques like I Heart Local or ShananiGanns to find a ton of creations from some seriously talented local makers.

Then grab a slice at Old Shawnee Pizza, a burger at Betty C’s Bar & Grill or a sweet treat at Aunt Jean’s.