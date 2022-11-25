KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two years of pandemic holidays and online shopping, shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets.

While millions across the U.S. will snag a Black Friday deal at a big box store, there are plenty of small businesses who hope customers decide to shop local this holiday season.

Of course, the focus will be on these local companies for Small Business Saturday, but supporting local can continue all holiday season.

No matter where you live in the Kansas City metro, here are a few neighborhoods filled with small businesses to check out. Please check store hours in advance.

West Bottoms

The West Bottoms in Kansas City is packed with small businesses in big buildings.

While First Friday Weekends in the West Bottoms are always popular, many of the local merchants in this area are open every weekend.

If you’re looking for the perfect furniture, antiques or home décor, find time on Small Business Saturday to explore the shops in this neighborhood. Check out businesses like Ugly Glass Co., Good Ju Ju and Serendipity, as well as many more.

If you want to grab a snack or a meal, Chef J BBQ, Tomatillo Mexican Grill and Fountain City Winery are just a few of the many options in the historic West Bottoms.

Downtown Lee’s Summit

Downtown Lee’s Summit is filled with locally owned businesses, and the city is planning a day of shopping, giveaways and giving back. Find more details here.

While you’re there, check out shops like Elle & Em Boutique, Cameron’s Home Furnishings and KD’s Books, just to name a few. Stop at restaurants like Smoke Brewing Co. or FROST Coffee and Tea if you need a bite during your shopping.

This Saturday, the downtown district will also be hosting a pop-up event with the Lee’s Summit Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To make it even more festive, the mayor’s Christmas tree is already lit at Howard Station Park right in the middle of downtown Lee’s Summit.

Downtown Liberty

Find the perfect holiday gifts (or a special treat for yourself) in downtown Liberty on Small Business Saturday.

There are stylish home décor stores, adorable clothing boutiques and delicious eateries — all in this historic square! Check out local shops like Bea’s Designs, DJ’s Toys and Treasures, and Main Street Goods and Goodies, just to name a few.

If you need a snack or want to grab dinner, check out La Costa Mexicana, Luigi’s Italian Restaurant or Huey’s on the Square.

Brookside

The historic Brookside neighborhood is well-known for its locally owned small businesses and is always lit in beautiful Christmas lights each holiday season.

Whether you’re looking for a chic boutique or a mom-and-pop toy shop, there’s something for everyone in Brookside.

Don’t miss shops like Lady Bye, The Grove Spa & Boutique and The Corner Candleshop. If you need a bite, stop in at a local eatery like Charlie Hooper’s or Brookside Barrio.

Downtown Parkville

Downtown Parkville is a charming, historic area that’s perfect if you’re looking to spend a day shopping and dining locally — and it doesn’t hurt that English Landing Park and the Missouri River are just a short walk away.

On Saturday, Main Street Parkville will be hosting a Shop Small Passport event. The more stamps you get, you can get gift cards and more. Learn more here.

Looking for something different this holiday season? Downtown Parkville is filled with unique shops like Farm House Collection, Parkville Trading Post and The Fabric Chic.

Grab a bite at Off The Hook BBQ or River Park Pub & Eatery while you shop, too.

Wyandotte County

Bonner Springs has antique shops to enjoy like The Porch Swing and Owl-R-Junk Boutique. You can also schedule an appointment to visit Moon Marble Company and pick out some custom marbles.

On the way back to the KC metro, there are plenty of locally owned restaurants to support.

You can check out the KCK Taco Trail or grab some of the city’s best barbecue at Slap’s. If you need a pick-me-up, try Splitlog Coffee in the historic Strawberry Hill neighborhood.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.