Snooze breakfast restaurant looking to expand across Kansas City

Picture of a Snooze mug by Adam Vogler of the Kansas City Business Journal. Copyright: Kansas City Business Journal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, sees room to grow in Kansas City.

The Denver-based breakfast chain envisions eventually operating four to six area restaurants, Regional Manager Jason Sexton told the Kansas City Business Journal in an email.

Snooze opened its first Kansas City restaurant in Westport last year and now is readying for its second area location, which opens May 5 in Overland Park at 7012 W. 135th St. near Corbin Park.

“We chose Overland Park because we love the sense of community in the Overland Park neighborhood,” Sexton said.

