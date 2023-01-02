WESTON, Mo. — Dozens of people planned to take a run down the slopes to begin the New Year at Snow Creek, but things don’t always work out as planned.

The attraction says it will close at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, because of the forecasted rain. Snow Creek’s owner says closing early will help preserve the man-made snowpack that is already on the ground.

Snow Creek says it expects to be able to get the snow makers running later this week with cooler temperatures predicted.

We typically need several hours of temperatures below 27 degrees, as well as low humidity, in order to make snow. Snow Creek

Until the temperatures drop, Snow Creek says it will preserve its terrain as well as it can.

Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work through warm weather and potential rain. Our snowmaking and grooming teams have done an amazing job building the snow foundation and maintaining the hill. It is no easy task, and they deserve gratitude for working hard behind the scenes. Snow Creek

Snow Creek hopes to resume regular season hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Plans will be updated on the attraction’s app and social media channels.