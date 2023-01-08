Snow Creek in Weston, Mo. opened for the season on Thursday.

WESTON, Mo. — It doesn’t feel like a normal winter in Kansas City, but some people did hit the slopes north of the metro Sunday.

Despite the warmer weather, Snow Creek said there is enough snow on its tubing hill to get out and have some fun. The attraction added tubing times for the upcoming week from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the snow lasts.

Snow Creek said on its social media channels that skiing and snowboarding will remain closed until it’s cold enough to making more snow.

The resort already delayed opening last month because of the mild weather. Then incredibly frigid temperatures and a power outage forced Snow Creek to close around Christmas.