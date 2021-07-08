Soccer fields, office building could be coming to Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City

One by one, the development dominoes continue to fall as projects crystallize across the Berkley Riverfront’s various land parcels.

The newest could see the Port Authority of Kansas City introduce distinct uses with a soccer and office proposal on the riverfront’s southeast parcel 9, which hugs the underside of Berkley Parkway near its exit to southbound Interstate 29.

Final plans filed Friday show two soccer pitches — an 115-by-75-yard full field and a 75-by-45-yard practice field. The pitches would sit adjacent to a two-story, 17,650-square-foot office building that could support training and team uses, and 65 surface parking spaces.

Port KC CEO Jon Stephens did not share further details on the project or prospective soccer users Wednesday, noting in an email statement that the authority is exploring and determining the viability of a project on the 4.57-acre parcel 9.

“The proposed project on parcel 9 would further invigorate a riverfront that was dormant and ignored for decades,” he said. “This project would be a meaningful step towards building a thriving, diverse riverfront community for all Kansas Citians.”