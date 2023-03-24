TOPEKA, Kan. — As a result of the the February 2021 winter storm, some Evergy customers in the Kansas City area will see a refund on their bills next month.

But others on the Kansas side will see an increase in their monthly rate.

Evergy said it took steps during that 2021 storm to conserve power. Afterward, Evergy Metro, which serves the immediate Kansas City area, was able to sell some excess electrical energy on the open market.

The utility company said that means Kansas City-area customers will see a credit on their monthly bills from April 2023 to March 2024.

It’s estimated the credit will be $6.60 per month. It will be reflected on the Energy Cost Adjustment line of each bill.

But not far away from the Kansas City metro, some Evergy customers will start seeing their bills go up.

Kansas Central customers will have a monthly increase of $2.82 for two years from April 2023 to March 2025, according to Evergy.

Back in June 2021, the Kansas Corporation Commission approved Evergy Central to recover costs incurred from energy shortages during the winter storm.

The commission determined that if Evergy Kansas Central received any federal or state relief, the funds will be passed on to customers through a cost adjustment.