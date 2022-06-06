OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — SONIC Drive-In unveils it’s new Summer Snacking Menu, but you’ll only be able to get the treats through the SONIC App.

SONIC said the new menu features seasonal and fan favorites with prices starting at $1.49.

In June, visitors can order totchos, pickle fries, corn dogs, and ice cream floats made with vanilla ice cream and select fountain drink flavors.

SONIC said it’s also bringing back its grilled cheese double burger for a limited time, starting June 13. App users can order the burger beginning June 6.

In addition to the rebooted summer movie, you’ll be able to get half-price cheeseburgers on Tuesdays after 5 p.m. when you use the SONIC App.

Half-price drinks and slushes will also continue to be available through the summer when ordering through the SONIC App. Mini size, coffee, cold brew iced coffee, combos, and Wacky Pack kids meals are excluded from the promotion. Add-ins also cost extra.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.