Sonoma Plaza project in Lenexa planning more retail, apartments in 2022

The Sonoma Plaza project in Lenexa is making steady progress toward its projected completion in 2023. (Rendering courtesy Oddo Development)

The almost $300 million Sonoma Plaza project in Lenexa is making steady progress toward its projected completion in 2023.

With the $20 million construction of McKeever’s Market complete, the 90,000-square-foot retail development on the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Maurer Road received its last industrial revenue bond ($8.5 million) from the city. The developer plans to issue the remaining $8.5 million next year. The first tranche of bonds in 2019, worth $3 million, supported developing Red Door Woodfired Grill.

The high-end grocery store and eatery sit in Sonoma Plaza, which spans 85 acres southeast of 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435, across the highway from Lenexa City Center.

In the southwest portion of Sonoma Plaza, Lenexa-based Oddo Development’s $60 million, 338-unit Sonoma Peak apartment complex broke ground in June 2020. The project already has started leasing one- and two-bedroom apartments, in addition to four penthouses, and is projected to be fully leased out and done with construction by July 2022.

The final phase of apartments in Sonoma Plaza — Residents at Sonoma — will be a 290-unit complex with a projected buildout in 2023. Another apartment complex, the 322-unit Sonoma Hill, opened in 2019.