A multitude of major Kansas City projects made out well in the $1.7 trillion government funding package signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Largest among them was a $28.6 million award to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the South Loop Link, which will see at least four blocks atop Interstate 670 — from Wyandotte Street to Grand Boulevard — capped with public park space, rife with new amenities and programming at Downtown’s southern gateway.

The allocation was requested by Sen. Roy Blunt, with support from Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II. The City of Kansas City, the Port Authority of Kansas City and the Downtown Council of Kansas City have partnered to advance the roughly $170 million project.

It will create “an enhanced green mobility hub, enabling multimodal transportation options, regional job access, green and healthy living space, private development and climate resiliency,” per a recent release from Rep. Cleaver’s office.

The award to MoDOT represents the South Loop Link’s first public funding source to be announced, joining a $5 million private pledge announced in April by Loews Hotels & Co. Additional private, state and federal funds have been, or will be sought to cover the balance of project costs, including a $60 million grant from the federal National Infrastructure Project Assistance (Mega) program that some project proponents this fall said could be announced in December.

