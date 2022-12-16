Southwest Airlines will add three nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport, including to a top destination of local travelers not served by nonstop service.

The airline said Thursday that it will add seasonal service from Kansas City (Code: MCI) to three destinations beginning July 11.

It will offer flights from Kansas City to Milwaukee and Minneapolis as part of a group of seasonal flights for summer vacations. Southwest also will add weekend service to San Antonio International Airport (Code: SAT) through the summer season.

San Antonio is the most in-demand route from Kansas City, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data from the first quarter. Ninety-one travelers fly from Kansas City to San Antonio each day, despite the lack of a nonstop flight.