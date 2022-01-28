Southwest Airlines Co. has cut more than 1,500 domestic flights scheduled for March, including 33 at Kansas City International Airport (Code: MCI).

Last week, The Business Journals reported that American Airlines Group Inc. slashed more than 10,600 domestic flights, including 48 in Kansas City. That equated to approximately 6.7% of American’s scheduled flights for March, according to data provided by Cirium Inc.

While the dropped flights that Southwest (NYSE: LUV) has implemented are much less dramatic (down 1.5% nationwide) than American’s cuts, its impact on Kansas City travelers can be more profound since Southwest is the dominant carrier at KCI.

According to new data from the Kansas City Aviation Department, Southwest secured two times more passengers than American, the next biggest airline, in 2021. With market share of 43.3%, Southwest remains the airport’s biggest carrier — a position it has maintained for more than a decade.

At Kansas City’s airport, Southwest had 1,369 flights scheduled for March as of Jan. 24, down from 1,402 on Jan. 17. The dropped flights eliminated 4,847 seats.