KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines is ramping up its nonstop flight options at Kansas City International Airport starting this weekend.

On Saturday, the airline will launch new weekly nonstop flights to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Los Cabos International Airport in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

The expanded flights come just in time for winter, the popular tourist season in Mexico and Jamaica.

“We are proud to work with Southwest Airlines to expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City and expect more exciting new flight announcements ahead,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement.

“Kansas Citians are excited to travel to beautiful destinations including Cabo, Jamaica, and so many more. I am thrilled to see this announcement and thank Southwest for its continued investment in Kansas City.”

The Montego Bay flights will depart Kansas City at 11:35 a.m. on Saturdays, and returning flights will land in Kansas City at 4:25 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Cabo flights will take off from Kansas City at 10:40 a.m. on Saturdays, and returning flights will arrive at 5:25 p.m. on Saturdays.

Southwest Airlines will also expand service to Cancun International Airport with daily nonstop flights, starting Thursday.

The airline’s daily flight to Cancun will leave at 10:30 a.m., and flights back to Kansas City will arrive at 5:10 p.m.

Travelers taking the first departing flights on Saturday will be in for a treat, including Caribbean-themed décor, live music, trivia, limbo, hula hoop and more.

“The new MCI is a shining jewel in our network and provides tremendous support to our customers and employees,” said Steve Sisneros, vice president of airport affairs at Southwest Airlines.