Southwest loads up summer flight options at KCI Airport, but cuts some routes

As the Omicron variant surges, Southwest Airlines Co. is making plans for a summer of travel.

The Dallas-based airline (NYSE: LUV), which is Kansas City International Airport (Code: MCI)’s biggest carrier by far, just loaded its schedule through Sept. 5.

Their flight schedule for June, July and August shows confidence that air travel is returning to normal after two years of depressed demand.

According to data provided by the Kansas City Aviation Department, Southwest’s seat capacity is up 24% from the same period in 2021. But its summer schedule remains 14% below the same three months during the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Although future flights are subject to change, the airline’s overall schedule at KCI currently shows about 814,100 seats across 5,414 flights during the summer of 2022. This year, it only offered 4,087 flights out of KCI with a seating capacity of nearly 617,700.

Before the pandemic, Southwest offered more than 948,200 seats on 96 flights during the months of June, July and August 2019.