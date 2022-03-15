KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular coffee shop reopened Tuesday morning after it was forced to close for weeks.

Spokes Café and Cyclery’s location on Walnut shared video of the water rushing into the business and quickly flooding it last month.

Spokes was able to hire crews and make of all the necessary repairs to the building in a little over two weeks. The company thanked everyone involved in making it happen on Twitter, and said the shop would reopen “against all odds.”

“We are grateful for our landlords (Worchester MGMT), our restoration folks (Belfour Group) and the City of @KCMO for working tirelessly to rebuild our space,” Spokes tweeted.

Spokes also credited employees working on the day the shop flooded for their quick thinking.

“We are grateful to our employees for springing into action and keeping a bad thing from becoming much worse by springing into action and saving the kitchen and electrical equipment from getting ruined,” Spokes tweeted.

The owners also gave a shoutout to loyal customers who ordered extra catering to make up for the business lost when the Walnut location had to close.

Spokes said it can’t wait to serve customers again at its location on Walnut.

