KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular metro coffee shop is thanking customers after it was forced to temporarily close one of its locations.

Spokes Café and Cyclery’s location on Walnut is closed indefinitely. A water main broke and caused water to flood the building. Originally the café hoped the repairs could be made in about two weeks. It now sounds like the damage will take longer to fix.

There is a second Spokes location less than a mile away on Washington that remains open.

Spokes posted a message to Facebook Saturday thanking customers who chose to order catering last week.

“To all of you who chose to order catering this week to support us while our Walnut store is being rebuilt-we thank you from the bottom of our full, tired hearts,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Spokes said it made more than 600 breakfasts and lunches through it’s catering option. The company offers online catering ordering and delivers across Kansas City.

