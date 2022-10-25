KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are about to get a little spookier in Westport this week.

This is the final “Westport Wednesdays” of the year, and businesses in the popular entertainment district are turning up the Halloween fun. The spooky event takes place Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizers say customers can expect exclusive food, drink, and other specials. There will be a Halloween pop-up bar, pumpkin painting party, mezcal tasting and a Halloween movie watch party during the event.

Westport Wednesdays takes place the last Wednesday of the month from April through October in an effort to help support businesses and restaurants in the district.

A full list of specials can be found at Westportkcmo.com.

