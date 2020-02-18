Sporting KC featuring technology from Johnson County power company in Shield Club

Sporting Kansas City will upgrade the Shield Club at Children’s Mercy Park with technology from Wise Power Inc., an Overland Park-based energy storage and management provider.

Wise Power was founded by serial entrepreneur Kevin Williams in 2017, after he started receiving patents for a new energy storage unit, combined with a controller that can monitor the system and communicate through smartphone messages.

In 2018, Wise Power raised $3 million from SilverNote Investment Capital to ramp up the company’s supply chain and start shipping orders. Now, Williams is looking for partnerships to showcase Wise Power products, demonstrate its capabilities and train the company’s distributors. Williams said the partnership with Sporting KC does all three.

