KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC is taking steps toward sustainability at Children’s Mercy Park.

The soccer club announced a new partnership with Huhtamaki. The company makes sustainable food packaging. Huhtamaki’s products can be recycled and composted after they are used.

Sporting KC’s goal is to use the company’s products in all premium spaces inside Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting KC is also working to add composting areas at other soccer facilities the club operates. Those include Central Bank Sporting Complex, Compass Minerals National Performance Center, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Swope Soccer Village.

As part of the five-year partnership, the company is now Sporting KC’s official sustainable packaging provider with naming rights to the Huhtamaki Shield Club at Children’s Mercy Park.

Huhtamaki’s North American operations are based in De Soto, Kansas.

Sporting KC welcomes the LA Galaxy to Children’s Mercy Park on March 11.