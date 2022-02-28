SPRING HILL, Kan. — Developers are one step closer to bringing new housing to the western portion of Spring Hill.

On Thursday the Spring Hill City Council voted 5-0-1 to approve rezoning roughly 69 acres of land from rural residential (R-R) to a planned single-family district (RP-1).

Sallee Development intends to create Woodland Crossing South, a new 230-home subdivision at 207th Street and Ridgeview Road.

Council President Diana Roth abstained from voting on the rezone request because she lives in the Woodland Ridge development.

During the public hearing, neighboring property owners spoke against the rezone request citing concerns over flooding, traffic and the value of neighboring homes.

Kansas Statute requires property owners within 200 feet of a proposed development be notified of potential projects. Bradly Zerr said that boundary doesn’t adequately cover the number of property owners that could be affected by the Woodland Ridge South development.

“Between Brookwood Farms and Woodland Ridge, there would be approximately 500-600 homes. Of these, only a few homes were notified because of the 200 feet rule. Although 500, 600 households were affected, approximately 1% of the homes received notification of rezoning,” Zerr said.

On Feb. 3, the Spring Hill Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the project to the city council.

Zerr said he, along with a group of neighboring property owners, requested documents related to the proposal through a Kansas Open Records Act (KORA) request. Of the 10 documents requested, Zerr said only three were provided.

“If you could not provide the information to the KORA request that directly relate to this criteria, how could you determine if the criteria were met or not when making your decision during the planning commission meeting?,” Zerr said.

Proposed plat

Ryan Miller expressed concerns about the comparable property characteristics between existing homes and the proposed single family subdivision.

Daniel Hawkman said without proper infrastructure the additional traffic created by the subdivision could become dangerous.

“Egress from the community will be extremely difficult due to a super inflated increase in housing over in the R-R community on roads that lead to a railroad crossing,” Hawkman said. “Without sidewalks, shoulders or designated bike areas the congestion this will create is one that is dangerous.”

Judd Claussen with Phelps Engineering spoke on behalf of the developer Thursday night.

“The single-family is 230 homes. They don’t go all-in tomorrow or even next year. It’s a phased development. It’s going to take many years to build this part out,” Claussen said.

The developer will need to submit a development plan including a traffic study for final approval before construction can begin.

Sallee also requested 12 acres of land 207th Street and Ridgeview Road be rezoned from rural residential (R-R) to a planned multi-family residential district (RP-3) to make room for the construction of approximately 24 fourplexes. The second rezone request failed and the council reverted the proposal to the planning commission for further review.