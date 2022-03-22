SPRING HILL, Kan. — A simple mistake caused thousands of dollars in damages at a Spring Hill business Tuesday morning.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, an older driver inadvertently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake when parking.

The acceleration sent her SUV through the front doors of Salon 223 near West 223rd and South Harrison streets.

There were two employees inside at the time of the accident, but no one was injured, according to emergency crews.

Johnson County Fire District No. 2 arrived and helped secure the building until repairs can be made.

