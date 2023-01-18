The project, called the Clearing at Anderson Pointe, is being developed by Block Real Estate Services LLC. (Rendering by NSPJ Architects)

The site of the former Indian Creek Library in Olathe will turn a page this spring.

Construction began in November 2021 on a 303-unit multifamily project that includes 255 apartments and 38 townhomes. It will span 18 buildings on 17.4 acres at the northwest corner of Black Bob Road and Indian Creek Parkway.

The project, called the Clearing at Anderson Pointe, is being developed by Block Real Estate Services LLC. The first apartments are set to be delivered by the second quarter of this year.

The library branch closed in 2016. In 2018, the Olathe City Council agreed to issue Block as much as $53.9 million in industrial revenue bonds for the development.

