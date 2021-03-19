Ssong’s Hot Dog brings new Korean flavors to Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Gooey cheese, crunchy potatoes, savory crab aren’t toppings you might think to put on a hot dog, but a new restaurant in Overland Park is putting a new twist on a classic street food.

Ssong’s Hot Dog began serving up Korean hot dogs during its grand opening at the Indian Creek shopping complex Friday afternoon. The Korean style hot dogs may look like American corndogs, but owners say it packs a lot more flavor.

“The way it looks, the way it’s structured is very similar to an American corndogs, but we don’t use cornmeal. We use a mixture of rice and wheat flour as well as other ingredients, even including probiotics,” Ju Lim, the U.S. franchise owner of Ssong’s Hot Dog, said.

“Inside there is different filling such as mozzarella cheese, cheese sausage, beef sausage, spicy sausage, spicy spring roll, so on and so forth.”

Lim owns two other Ssong’s Hot Dog locations in Maryland, but said he is excited to bring the franchise to Kansas.

Keith Ahn owns the Overland Park franchise location.

“We are going to show our Korean traditional food, [and] culture to the mainstream,” Keith Ahn said.

David Ahn said his family owns and operates the Tous les Jours bakery and Oriental Supermarket in the same complex as the new restaurant. He says adding a restaurant to the area will make it an ideal place for people to shop, each and relax in their free time.

“It kind of starts to feel like everything is coming together,” David Ahn said.

During the grand opening, Yuri Regondola and his friends ordered one of everything on the menu.

“I have friends in California and they always talk about Korean hot dogs. Since this is the first one that I know of in Kansas City, I wanted to try it out,” Regondola said.

Ssong’s is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 7 p.m. Keith Ahn said he has plans to open a Korean rice cake franchise in the same complex later this year.