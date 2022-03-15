KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns to the Power & Light District.

It all begins Thursday at 5 p.m. with green beer, themed food specials and a free show from Loud Luxury and DJ Ashton Martin.

The event is free, with an option to upgrade to several different VIP experiences including an all-inclusive ticket. It includes an all-inclusive drink package, private VIP entrance, a complimentary snack bar, and unlimited access to the VIP lounge at Leinie Lodge.

If you’d rather celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early, McFadden’s plans to open at 9 a.m. for Pints & Pancakes. Eat all of the green pancakes you can for just $10 until noon.

McFadden’s will also have basketball on the big screens and beer specials all day long.

You can head downtown either before or after Kansas City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade through midtown.

